The Fed kicks off a 2-day meeting with another interest rate hike expected NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ken Kuttner, economics professor at Williams College, about the Federal Reserve's next expected interest rate hike. It would mark the eighth increase since March of 2022.

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ken Kuttner, economics professor at Williams College, about the Federal Reserve's next expected interest rate hike. It would mark the eighth increase since March of 2022.