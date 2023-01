Pope Francis begins a much anticipated trip to 2 countries in Africa Pope Francis embarks on what he's calling a pilgrimage of peace to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan — two nations marred by conflicts that have largely been forgotten by the world.

