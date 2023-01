You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars? University of Arizona scientists shared a satellite photo of what looks like a teddy bear etched into Mar's surface. The face probably comes from a broken up hill in the middle of a rocky crater.

You've heard of a man on the moon, but what about a bear on Mars? University of Arizona scientists shared a satellite photo of what looks like a teddy bear etched into Mar's surface. The face probably comes from a broken up hill in the middle of a rocky crater.