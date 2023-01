Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Lawrence Gostin, professor of Global Health at Georgetown University, about the Biden administration's decision to end the COVID public health emergency in May.

Health Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11 Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Lawrence Gostin, professor of Global Health at Georgetown University, about the Biden administration's decision to end the COVID public health emergency in May. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor