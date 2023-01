Thomas-Greenfield calls on wealthy nations to avert a famine on the horn of Africa NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield about the new aid package she announced to help address the food crisis in Somalia.

