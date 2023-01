7 states that rely on the Colorado River are up against a deadline for water cutbacks The seven states that share the Colorado River face a Tuesday deadline to agree to voluntary water cutbacks, or have federal cuts imposed. Six states have agreed to a deal, but California did not.

National 7 states that rely on the Colorado River are up against a deadline for water cutbacks 7 states that rely on the Colorado River are up against a deadline for water cutbacks Listen · 3:22 3:22 The seven states that share the Colorado River face a Tuesday deadline to agree to voluntary water cutbacks, or have federal cuts imposed. Six states have agreed to a deal, but California did not. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor