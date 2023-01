Rescuers search the rubble of a mosque in Pakistan hit by a suicide bomber Pakistan reels from a suicide bombing that killed more than 90 worshippers in a mosque as a delegation from the International Monetary Fund comes to town as the country seeks to avert default.

