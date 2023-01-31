Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique

The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to protect what's likely a critically endangered species.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The world's largest stingray species is finally on the radar. Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique. Their named for their raisin-sized eyes. But don't let the eyes fool you. The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to dive deeper into their daily life and protect them from endangerment. It's MORNING EDITION.

