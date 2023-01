Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to protect what's likely a critically endangered species.

Researchers successfully tagged 11 smalleye stingrays off the coast of Mozambique The smalleye can reach up to 10 feet in length and wield stingers the size of a human forearm. Through tracking, scientists hope to protect what's likely a critically endangered species.