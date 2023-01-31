Accessibility links
Santos steps down from House committee assignments Multiple GOP lawmakers tell NPR that embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos has voluntarily recused himself from serving on committees temporarily.

Rep. George Santos voluntarily steps down from House committee assignments

Enlarge this image

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25, 2023. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

Andrew Harnik/AP

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25, 2023.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Multiple GOP lawmakers tell NPR that embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos has voluntarily recused himself from serving on committees temporarily.

Santos made those comments during the GOP's weekly closed-door conference meeting Tuesday morning.

Santos noted his presence was a distraction, those in the meeting said. He did not answer questions from NPR as he left the meeting.

This story will be updated.

