How 'Modern-Day Slavery' Powers The Rechargeable Battery Economy : Fresh Air Phone and electric car batteries are made with cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Cobalt Red author Siddharth Kara describes the conditions as a "horror show."



Justin Chang reviews the Belgian film Close.

Fresh Air How 'Modern-Day Slavery' Powers The Rechargeable Battery Economy How 'Modern-Day Slavery' Powers The Rechargeable Battery Economy Listen · 44:31 44:31 Phone and electric car batteries are made with cobalt mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Cobalt Red author Siddharth Kara describes the conditions as a "horror show."



Justin Chang reviews the Belgian film Close. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor