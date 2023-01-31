Best Of: When A Doctor Becomes A Patient / Lizzy Caplan : Fresh Air After working as a neurosurgeon for over 40 years, Dr. Henry Marsh was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. The cancer led him to reflect on doctor/patient relationships, his own mortality, and why he'd consider the possibility of hastening the end through medically-assisted death. His new book is And Finally.



Also, we'll hear from actor Lizzy Caplan. In the series Fleishman Is in Trouble, she plays a character who's having questions about her marriage, motherhood, and what happened to her youth and potential.



And David Bianculli will review the new series Shrinking, starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

Fresh Air Best Of: When A Doctor Becomes A Patient / Lizzy Caplan Best Of: When A Doctor Becomes A Patient / Lizzy Caplan Listen · 48:43 48:43 After working as a neurosurgeon for over 40 years, Dr. Henry Marsh was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. The cancer led him to reflect on doctor/patient relationships, his own mortality, and why he'd consider the possibility of hastening the end through medically-assisted death. His new book is And Finally.



Also, we'll hear from actor Lizzy Caplan. In the series Fleishman Is in Trouble, she plays a character who's having questions about her marriage, motherhood, and what happened to her youth and potential.



And David Bianculli will review the new series Shrinking, starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor