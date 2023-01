COVID's emergency status ends in May. Here's how it will impact funding and policies NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jen Kates from the Kaiser Family Foundation about what it means that President Biden has declared the COVID public health emergency over for the United States in May.

Health COVID's emergency status ends in May. Here's how it will impact funding and policies COVID's emergency status ends in May. Here's how it will impact funding and policies Listen · 3:37 3:37 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jen Kates from the Kaiser Family Foundation about what it means that President Biden has declared the COVID public health emergency over for the United States in May. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor