Doug Williams talks this historic Super Bowl matchup of two Black quarterbacks NPR's Juana Summers talks with former NFL star Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback to start in the Super Bowl, about the first Super Bowl to feature two Black quarterbacks.

Sports Doug Williams talks this historic Super Bowl matchup of two Black quarterbacks Listen · 4:30