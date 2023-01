The city of Memphis preparing for the funeral of Tyre Nichols Tyre Nichols, killed after a police traffic stop, will be buried Wednesday in Memphis. National civil rights advocates and politicians will join his family, who have called for police reforms.

National The city of Memphis preparing for the funeral of Tyre Nichols The city of Memphis preparing for the funeral of Tyre Nichols Listen · 3:35 3:35 Tyre Nichols, killed after a police traffic stop, will be buried Wednesday in Memphis. National civil rights advocates and politicians will join his family, who have called for police reforms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor