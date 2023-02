New York's AG is suing for fraud after some nursing home owners took large profits After the nursing home where Leann Sample worked was bought by private investors, it started falling apart. Literally. But the owners of the facility were making huge profits.

National New York's AG is suing for fraud after some nursing home owners took large profits New York's AG is suing for fraud after some nursing home owners took large profits After the nursing home where Leann Sample worked was bought by private investors, it started falling apart. Literally. But the owners of the facility were making huge profits.