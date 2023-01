Encore: Seagulls near Beirut's airport lured by uncollected trash Some flights at Beirut's international airport are being affected by huge flocks of birds attracted to nearby trash or stray bullets from nearby suburbs - what some say signal the country's problems.

Middle East Encore: Seagulls near Beirut's airport lured by uncollected trash Encore: Seagulls near Beirut's airport lured by uncollected trash Audio will be available later today. Some flights at Beirut's international airport are being affected by huge flocks of birds attracted to nearby trash or stray bullets from nearby suburbs - what some say signal the country's problems. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor