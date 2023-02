Inflation is coming down but the Fed isn't about to declare victory just yet The Federal Reserve is expected to continue its crackdown on inflation by raising interest rates, but only by a quarter percentage point. That would be the smallest rate hike since last March.

Economy Inflation is coming down but the Fed isn't about to declare victory just yet Inflation is coming down but the Fed isn't about to declare victory just yet Listen · 3:19 3:19 The Federal Reserve is expected to continue its crackdown on inflation by raising interest rates, but only by a quarter percentage point. That would be the smallest rate hike since last March.