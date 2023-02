Boeing delivers its final 747 jet, ending a run of more than 50 years The airline manufacturer delivered its last 747 jumbo jet on Tuesday after a production run of more than five decades. Current and former workers said farewell to the "Queen of the Skies" with pride.

National Boeing delivers its final 747 jet, ending a run of more than 50 years Boeing delivers its final 747 jet, ending a run of more than 50 years Listen · 3:48 3:48 The airline manufacturer delivered its last 747 jumbo jet on Tuesday after a production run of more than five decades. Current and former workers said farewell to the "Queen of the Skies" with pride. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor