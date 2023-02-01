As Ryuichi Sakamoto returns with '12,' fellow artists recall his impact

A Japanese musician has released his first album in six years — a collection of compositions recorded during his battle with cancer. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Jan. 26, 2023.)

All right. Here's some pop music trivia for you. When producer Quincy Jones was making Michael Jackson's album "Thriller," he happened to hear a song by the Japanese band Yellow Magic Orchestra.

(SOUNDBITE OF YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA'S "BEHIND THE MASK")

MARTÍNEZ: Jones played it for Jackson. The King of Pop liked it, wrote some new lyrics and recorded it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEHIND THE MASK")

MICHAEL JACKSON: (Singing) All along I had to talk about it. But like a two-edged sword, it cuts you and it stab me.

MARTÍNEZ: Because of some legal disputes, Jackson's version never made it onto "Thriller," though it was eventually released a year after Jackson's death. We tell you this because one of the co-founders of Yellow Magic Orchestra went on to become a widely respected artist across genres, from film scores to techno and hip-hop. Ryuichi Sakamoto is both an Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer and a highly sought-after collaborator. Sakamoto recently released his 15th solo album. He made it while undergoing treatment for cancer. He wasn't able to record an interview. So instead, we talked to some of the artists he's worked with about his career.

ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ INARRITU: My name is Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. I vividly recall the emotional experience I have when I first listened to Ryuichi Sakamoto.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "MERRY CHRISTMAS MR. LAWRENCE")

INARRITU: I was in a car, traveling in traffic. I was in Mexico City with a friend of mine. And we put a pirate Japanese cassette at that time. This was 1983. I heard the - some piano notes, and I felt as if the fingers were penetrating my brain and giving me a cranial cosmic massage. And it was "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence."

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "MERRY CHRISTMAS MR. LAWRENCE")

INARRITU: With some little notes and drops, he can create huge emotion.

MARTÍNEZ: Ryuichi Sakamoto studied classical music in Japan before making a name for himself in pop and electronic music. Hip-hop producer Flying Lotus says one of the first pieces that turned him on to Sakamoto is called "Rain."

FLYING LOTUS: It's still the beautiful and classical vibe. It still had this kind of hip-hop sensibility to it.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "RAIN")

FLYING LOTUS: If you want to talk about his history and what he's done in the past, there's a lot of stuff from, like, "Thousand Knives."

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "THOUSAND KNIVES")

FLYING LOTUS: That was, like, some really early stuff. But if you play it up against something today, you know, it still sounds like the future.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "THOUSAND KNIVES")

FLYING LOTUS: He came to LA to work with me for a little bit. It was very magical to have him here.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "THOUSAND KNIVES")

FLYING LOTUS: He had this kind of childlike curiosity about all of the potential for sounds that we could come up with. You know, he would look around and tap on surfaces to get some tones out of them or, you know, tinker around with my ceiling fan above us so we could hear what that sounds like. And, you know, he found the beauty in all the little things.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

HILDUR GUONADOTTIR: My name is Hildur Guonadottir, and I am a composer and musician.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "THE REVENANT MAIN THEME")

GUONADOTTIR: He invited me to work with him on the soundtrack for "The Revenant."

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "THE REVENANT MAIN THEME")

GUONADOTTIR: It was very interesting to interpret how he was explaining his music. Like, it wasn't so much with words, but it was with the gestures of his wrists and of his eyelids and how he physically embodied his music.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "THE REVENANT MAIN THEME")

INARRITU: It's a film that is about loneliness, silence and space, you know, through this character that is left out in the middle of nowhere.

MARTÍNEZ: Again, this is Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, director of "The Revenant."

INARRITU: So I wanted to have somebody who was able to understand silence. And I think the greatest musicians ever understand that silence is the source of music. And I think that's Ryuichi.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "20211201")

MARTÍNEZ: This is from Ryuichi Sakamoto's new album, "12," released a few weeks ago, on his 71st birthday. He made it while undergoing treatment for cancer.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "20211201")

CARSTEN NICOLAI: I was very touched by this album because I can hear so much in these 12 tracks of this current state of him, his kind of sensibility, the fragileness, the weakness.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "20211201")

NICOLAI: My name is Carsten Nicolai. I recording under the name of Alva Noto. And I met Ryuichi many years ago. Probably, we recorded eight albums together.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "20211201")

NICOLAI: It feels strong and fragile in the same moment. It has this incredible beauty of not being too complex.

(SOUNDBITE OF RYUICHI SAKAMOTO'S "20220307")

MARTÍNEZ: Ryuichi Sakamoto recorded this album in March of 2021, not long after an operation and extended stay in the hospital. In his statement, he writes, I had no intention of composing something. I just wanted to be showered in sound. I had a feeling it would have a small healing effect on my damaged body and soul. Sakamoto continues, from now on, until my body gives out, I'll probably continue to keep this kind of diary.

