National Fla. Gov. DeSantis is now looking to overhaul the state's colleges and universities Fla. Gov. DeSantis is now looking to overhaul the state's colleges and universities Listen · 3:44 3:44 Board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled plans to reshape the New College of Florida. DeSantis wants to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs and limit tenure for professors.