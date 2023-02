More than 2,500 people are expected to attend the funeral for Tyre Nichols NPR's A Martinez talks with Lucas Finton, a reporter for The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tenn., about Wednesday's funeral for Tyre Nichols, who was violently beaten by police.

National More than 2,500 people are expected to attend the funeral for Tyre Nichols More than 2,500 people are expected to attend the funeral for Tyre Nichols Listen · 3:42 3:42 NPR's A Martinez talks with Lucas Finton, a reporter for The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tenn., about Wednesday's funeral for Tyre Nichols, who was violently beaten by police. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor