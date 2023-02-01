HBO's 'The Last of Us' revives Linda Ronstadt's hit 'Long Long Time'

It may have been a while since you heard the 1970s hit. "Long Long Time" was used three times in The Last of Us episode. An hour after the show aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.

(SOUNDBITE OF LINDA RONSTADT SONG, "LONG LONG TIME")

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It may have been a long, long time since you heard this song by Linda Ronstadt. But thanks to Sunday's episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us," the '70s hit is back, just like when "Stranger Things" stirred up some '80s vibes with Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill." "The Last of Us" used "Long Long Time" three times in the episode. And an hour after it aired, Spotify reported streams increased by 4,900%.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LONG LONG TIME")

LINDA RONSTADT: (Singing) Sounds like good advice, but there's no one...

MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.