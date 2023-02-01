Encore: Gov. DeSantis is now looking to overhaul Florida's colleges and universities

Board members appointed by Gov. DeSantis unveiled plans to reshape the New College of Florida. DeSantis wants to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs and limit tenure for professors.

