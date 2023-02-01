Why Lebron James has excelled for so long

LeBron James is one of the NBA's greatest players and he's about to add another major accomplishment to his resume -– all-time scoring leader.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.