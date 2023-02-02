Should the U.S. worry that assistance to Ukraine could end up in the wrong hands?

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Conor Savoy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about Ukraine's efforts to root out corruption to ensure allies their money is going to the right places.

