Widespread strike in Britain was coordinated to have the greatest impact

Roughly half a million workers went out on strike in the U.K. Wednesday, the largest single day of industrial action in Britain in more than a decade.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.