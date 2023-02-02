California dance hall hero wants to use his platform to help his community heal

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the gunman at the dance hall in Monterey Park, and Chun-Yen Chen of the Asian Pacific Community Fund, about what support the AAPI community needs.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.