A knockoff of ChatGPT speaks in a different language: cat

It's called CatGPT. Ask a question, and it replies "meeeeeeeeow." A Dutch data-journalist says he started the project while learning how to make a basic website.

ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence program that generates words in response to a prompt. A knock-off speaks in a different language - cat. CatGPT can be asked a question, and it replies, (imitating cat) meow. A Dutch data journalist says he started this while learning how to make a basic website. He says it uses absolutely no artificial intelligence. Any cat knows its superior intelligence is real.

