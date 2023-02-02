Tom Brady ends his football playing days but he's not done with the sport

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports about Tom Brady's upcoming broadcast career. He signed a contract with Fox last year to be their lead NFL analyst.

