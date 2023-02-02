Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis and Shirley Scott heat things up in their 'Cookbook' sessions

Tenor saxophonist Davis and organist Scott had one of the great jazz partnerships in the late 1950s. A new anthology focuses on their Cookbook series of albums.

