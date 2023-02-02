Fighting Back Against Health Insurance Denials

Navigating the American healthcare system can be a challenge.

Every year, insurance companies reject millions of claims by patients seeking many types of treatment — everything from MRIs and surgeries to medications. And appealing those denials can be challenging.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that patients under the Affordable Care Act only appeal about 0.1 percent of claims that are rejected.

A new investigation by ProPublica and Capitol Forum looks into the world of health insurance denials, and what that appeal process looks like.

Has a health insurance company denied covering your treatment, or the treatment of someone you know? Share your story with ProPublica.

Propublica's David Armstrong, The Capitol Forum's Patrick Rucker, and Clinical Director of Patient Experience and Quality for the Patient Advocate Foundation Janet Patton join us for the discussion.

