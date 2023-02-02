Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is ousted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This followed controversial remarks made by Omar and the ousting of some GOP members off panels when Democrats had the House.

