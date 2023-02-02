Why specialized police units like SCORPION may weaken community trust, not build it

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with journalist Radley Balko about the history behind specialized police units and why they can be problematic.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.