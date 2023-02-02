Hot and kinda bothered by 'Magic Mike'; plus Penn Badgley on bad boys

The scintillating strip sensation is back! Magic Mike's Last Dance hits theaters this weekend – and to celebrate, we're talking about male dancers in the media and in the clubs. Our host Brittany Luse sits down with sociologist Dr. Katy Pilcher, to talk about female desire and what it means that a whole family can enjoy a male strip revue together.



Then, Brittany talks to Penn Badgley, the star of Netflix's YOU. He reflects on playing bad guys for the last 15 years, what a murderer can tell us about love and why all television is camp.

