The love and longing of Luther Vandross; Plus Grammy nominee Samara Joy

From "A House Is Not A Home" to "The Glow of Love," Luther Vandross' catalogue of music has become a staple for weddings, family reunions and graduations. He also laid the groundwork for many of the artists nominated at this year's Grammy Awards, from Beyoncé to Mary J. Blige.



While Luther changed the sound of R&B and brought ballads to epic new heights, he doesn't have the same icon status as some of his collaborators and contemporaries like Whitney Houston or Aretha Franklin.



20 years after Luther's last live concert, Brittany is joined by Craig Seymour, author of "Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross" to discuss his impact and why he isn't often placed on the "Mount Rushmore" of American music.



Then, Brittany jazzes it up with two-time Grammy nominee Samara Joy. Samara talks vocalese and how she's bridging generations with her unique sound.



