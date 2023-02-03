Another whale washes up on shore along the Atlantic coastline

A humpback whale — 35 feet long — washed up on New York's South Shore this week. It was the eighteenth whale incident on the East Coast since early December.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.