Tensions continue to increase between the United States and China

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to David Finkelstein, vice president of the Center for Naval Analyses, about the Pentagon saying a Chinese surveillance balloon is floating over Montana.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.