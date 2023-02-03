Retired quarterback Tom Brady has an offer to come back out of retirement

Patriots owner and Brady superfan Robert Kraft says he'd sign Brady for one day, so he can retire as a New England Patriot. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before moving to Tampa.

