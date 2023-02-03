The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 nominees

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees this week. The list includes Missy Elliott and New Order.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AGE OF CONSENT")

NEW ORDER: (Singing) And I'm not the kind that likes to tell you just what I want to...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN I KICK IT?")

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST: (Rapping) Can I kick it? Yes, you can. Can I kick it?

FADEL: A Tribe Called Quest is also nominated for a second time. The winners will be announced in May. It's MORNING EDITION.

