Remembering Victor Navasky, longtime editor and publisher of 'The Nation'

The Nation doubled in circulation under Navasky's tenure. He went on to teach at Columbia University, and chaired the Columbia Journalism Review. He died Jan 23. Originally broadcast in 1982.

