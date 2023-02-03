China says balloon spotted over U.S. is a 'civilian airship' that blew astray

The State Department announced Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not go ahead with a planned trip to China, after the surveillance balloon was detected over U.S. airspace Thursday.

