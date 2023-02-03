The News Roundup For February 3, 2023

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Memphis on Wednesday to remember Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died days after he was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who were later arrested and charged with his murder.

Vice President Kamala Harris attended Nichols' funeral service. Reverend Al Sharpton delivered his eulogy.

And at least 9 people are dead and more than 300,000 homes lost power in Texas after a powerful ice storm swept through the state. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates yet again, its eighth increase in less than a year. And a Motown legend dies at the age of 81.



Last week, the U.S. agreed to send tanks to Ukraine. But sending air support is a fighter jet too far.

President Biden has ruled out sending F-16s to the war with Russia. The U.K. has followed his lead, calling the request "not practical."

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Israel as some of the deadliest violence the occupied West Bank has seen in decades, continues.

And on the two-year anniversary of seizing power, the military junta in Myanmar pushes back a general election yet again — extending its emergency powers for six more months.

Bloomberg News' Wendy Benjaminson, Semafor's Steve Clemons and Huff Post's Arthur Delaney join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Joining us for the global edition of the News Roundup is Foreign Policy's Amy MacKinnon, the Associated Press's Indira Lakshmanan, and Bloomberg's Iain Marlow.



