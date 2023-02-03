January saw the strongest job gains since last summer

U.S. employers added more than half a million jobs in January — far more than forecasters had expected. The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in more than half a century.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.