Tensions rise in the wake of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

In the wake of recent violence, members of Israel's right wing are calling for tougher action against Palestinians — which could just harden the attitudes of Palestinians bearing the brunt.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.