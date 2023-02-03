Blinken postpones China trip after discovery of surveillance balloon

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to China after the discovery of what the Pentagon alleges to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. China's government says it's a weather balloon.

