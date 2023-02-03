What went wrong in Arthur Burns' time as Fed chair in the 1970s

History remembers Arthur Burns as the Fed chair who let inflation run rampant. That's precisely the outcome that current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell wants to avoid.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.