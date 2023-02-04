Accessibility links
Berklee Indian Ensemble's debut album 'Shuruaat' is a Grammy contender Ten years ago, Annette Philip found her homeland's rich culture was underrepresented at the prestigious school. So she started a massive collective that's taken on a life of its own.

Music

Berklee Indian Ensemble's expansive, star-studded debut album is a Grammy contender

Heard on All Things Considered

FromWBUR

Berklee Indian Ensemble's expansive, star-studded debut album is a Grammy contender

Listen · 6:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1153871250/1154541865" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Ten years ago, Annette Philip found her homeland's rich culture was underrepresented at the prestigious school. So she started a massive collective that's taken on a life of its own.

Enlarge this image

Members of The Berklee Indian Ensemble with Zakir Hussain. Mike Spencer hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Spencer

Members of The Berklee Indian Ensemble with Zakir Hussain.

Mike Spencer

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.