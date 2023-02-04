In January, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest in over 53 years

US employers added over 500 thousand jobs last month, far more than forecasters expected. The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in more than 53 years, and President Biden is taking credit.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.