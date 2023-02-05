Biden's State of the Union address is set to kick off his reelection campaign

President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address may be the unofficial kick-off of his reelection campaign.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.